Stormont will not return until NI Protocol is dealt with, DUP MLA confirms

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley has said that there will be no return to Stormont until the issue of the NI Protocol is resolved.

Speaking on Monday’s BBC Nolan Show, Mr Buckley said that the calls to return MLA’s to the Assembly is “another attempt for Sinn Fein to dominate a media agenda.”

Ministers are set to meet at Stormont at 12pm on Monday after Sinn Fein proposed a petition to bring the Executive back to meet – with support from Alliance and SDLP.

“The DUP will be present today, we will stick up for the views expressed by our electorate and the clear manifesto commitment that we would deal with the Northern Ireland Protocol and that’s simply where the party stands at the minute,” said the Upper Bann MLA.

He added that the commitment to remove the protocol is “fundamental to who we are as a political entity.”

When asked how long the Stormont stalemate would last he said that “hopefully it would be short” but added that if there is further “feet dragging” from the EU, the Republic of Ireland and also from the British Government “in relation to timescale, we simply won’t see a return to devolution until this issue is sorted”.

“I would say to those other parties that want to see government up and running to join with us in dealing with this issue [the protocol], putting our best foot forward and creating an economic climate and a consensus politics in Northern Ireland that we can really see this place work and move forward together,” said Mr Buckley.

“At the moment we don’t we don’t have that basis for forming a government.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said that the DUP is “holding the people of Northern Ireland to ransom”.

Mr O’Toole, also speaking BBC Nolan Show, said that he is currently “holding out hope” that the DUP will elect a Speaker, Deputy Speaker as well as a First Minister and Deputy First Minister when MLAs meet at Stormont later today.

“The SDLP’s Patsy McGlone is a strong candidate [for speaker]… so let’s get him nominated and let’s at least get on with it and start getting money to people to help with cost of living,” said Mr O’Toole.

“There is no good reason for the DUP to block any of this, it is totally unconscionable when people are facing huge pressure around the cost of living and a dysfunctional health service.

“Why are the DUP holding the people of Northern Ireland to ransom?

“People are struggling out there and we don’t even know if we can give out the money that came from Whitehall, but even if the DUP don’t elect a First Minister or a Deputy First Minister, they should at least allow us to nominate a Speaker and that way we can get in and pass the SDLPs emergency legislation so we can get money into people’s pockets as quickly as possible.”

MLAs last met on Friday, May 13, to sign into the Assembly, amid confirmation from the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that his party would not be nominating a Speaker.

The parties nominated Ulster Unionist Party MLA Mike Nesbitt and SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone to stand as Speakers, however, the DUP said they would not agree to the nominations.

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt, one of the candidates for Speaker, was not elected in the cross-community vote.