Stormont’s current financial state ‘worse than anything I’ve ever seen’ says former senior civil servant

Dumping the current financial situation facing the Stormont administration on civil servants is ‘radically unfair’, a former senior servant in Northern Ireland has said.

A leaked UK government paper has revealed the devolved executive is losing £700 million a year by failing to charge for services like domestic water supply, prescriptions, domiciliary care, transport for the over-60s and having significantly lower university tuition fees than England.

The NIO document, prepared for NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, also said workforce efficiencies in the civil service should be considered for making savings.

Civil servants have been forced to make a range of in-year savings, something former Permanent Secretary of 19 years Dr Andrew McCormick said had put them in ‘radically unfair’ position.

"The degree of cuts required to balance the books in the current financial year is an enormous problem. It’s certainly worse than anything I’ve ever seen,” Dr McCormick told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

"For that to be dumped on civil servants is radically unfair when the NIO and British government should take much more responsibility for causing the absence of the Executive through their handling of Brexit and the Protocol.

"He [Chris Heaton-Harris] doesn’t have the power to direct in detail unless he takes new powers through Westminster, so permanent secretaries carry the responsibility and that’s a totally undemocratic basis for doing government; it’s totally wrong.”

Dr McCormick said some measures suggested in the document needed to be considered, but that decisions should be taken at a ministerial level.

"Only ministers can take the kind of detailed decisions required to balance the books, especially the kind of organisational change and health service transformations that have been needed for years,” he said.

"These things have to be done and they are intensely political decisions. Restoration [of the Executive] would not balance the books or lead to an instant solution, but it is really vital that it happens.”

Dr McCormick said that even with water charges, Northern Ireland residents would still be paying less than their counterparts in England.

"The comparison is between rates or council tax plus water charges in England versus rates only in Northern Ireland and at that level we are paying about half.” he said.

"If that was a political choice by everybody and the consequences were accepted by the public, then that’s absolutely fine. The point is, this is not acceptable because we are expecting to have low taxation and high standard public services.

The former Permanent Secretary also said extra UK government funding through the Barnett consequential was justifiable in Northern Ireland given its circumstances.

"A poorer part of the country will always need more expenditure than a rich part, it happens in every country in the world,” he said.

"The way it has come down recently means it is all the more justifiable.

"What I would argue is that unless and until Northern Ireland faces up to the revenue deficits that we have, then it is much harder to argue that we need more public expenditure.”