Stormont's inability to suspend debt deductions criticised by UU academic

Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick speaking at the Crushed by the Cost of Living event.

An Ulster University academic and anti-poverty campaigner has said Stormont’s inability to find a workaround to suspend debt deductions is a “punch in the gut” to people already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick believes the Department for Communities (DfC) should be able to find an IT system ‘workaround’ to solve the problem.

Tens of thousands of people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis cannot receive assistance from Stormont in the form of “paused debt recovery” because any divergence from Westminster requires Executive sign off.

A proposal to suspend debt deductions was tabled by People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin and backed by Derry and Strabane Council.

It’s also supported by Belfast City Council, the Cost of Living Crisis Campaign and a number of community organisations.

A six-month suspension was a central demand at the Crushed by the Cost of Living event organised by Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick at Stormont.

Social security legislation sets out the recovery rates, including the level of deductions from benefit, which can be made in respect of overpayments.

However, the Department for Communities (DfC) has the discretion to reduce the repayment and term “if an individual is experiencing financial hardship”.

According to DfC’s most recent figures, 73,641 people had deductions taken from their benefit payment, including Universal Credit, during July 2022. The average deduction was £52.25.

The total sum of deductions from benefit payments during July was £3,847,802, of which £1,757,646 was to repay Advance Payments.

Debt deductions are managed by a team based in Belfast. DfC was asked to confirm if it uses the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) computer system for that process and to outline the costs.

In response, a DfC spokesperson said: “The department uses a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) computer system for debt recovery.

“There is no other system currently available to facilitate pausing debt recovery here. DWP have confirmed they will not be pausing debt recovery.

“Pausing debt recovery here would require a break in parity from DWP and the financial cost of any divergence requires Executive agreement.

“DWP and Treasury continue to be engaged on this matter.”

People in receipt of Universal Credit and benefits are among the most vulnerable in society, including those unable to get work due to a health condition, who will be finding it hardest to cope with the cost-of-living.

Lecturer at the School of Law at Ulster University, Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick, said it’s disappointing to hear that the current paralysis at Stormont is preventing the NI Assembly from exercising their devolved competency in the area of social security.

“The NI Executive has previously broken parity with DWP by administering welfare supplementary payments as part of the 2016 welfare reform mitigation package,” she told the Belfast Telegraph. “The ability to pause debt deductions in Northern Ireland by implementing an IT system work-round does not seem out of the realms of possibility, considering the so called ‘agile’ approach DWP has been embedding into the administration of benefits.”

Dr Fitzpatrick added: “This is another punch in the gut for those who are in, or on the edge of destitution. 73, 641 people are facing benefit deductions and the average amount taken from an individual’s income is £52.

“It may seem like a small amount to many, but this additional money within a low-income household could be the difference in being able to put food on the table, or not.”