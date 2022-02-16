Storms Dudley and Eunice: Amber and yellow warnings now in force as wind begins to batter Northern Ireland

A man has escaped injury after a large stree struck his car on the Lislaban Road near Cloughmills Co Antrim this afternoon as Storm Dudley starts to impact Northern Ireland. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

A Met Office Amber warning for wind in northern parts of Counties Antrim and Londonderry is now in force, while a yellow warning is also in place across Northern Ireland.

It comes as Northern Ireland is set to be battered by Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice over the course of this week.

The amber warning, the second highest level of warning, is in place until midnight, while the yellow warning covering all the province will last until 6am on Thursday.

Strong winds across the afternoon on Wednesday have already brought disruption to parts of Northern Ireland.

There are currently hundreds of homes across the province without power as a result of local disruptions.

A man in the Co Antrim village of Cloughmills also escaped injury after a large tree struck his car as he was travelling on the Lislaban Road.

The Met Office is warning of the potential for wind gusts inland of about 60-70mph, with stronger gales along some exposed coasts and hills.

Sheltering from the Weather in Newtonabbey on Wednesday as Storm Dudley is set to hit Northern Ireland later, bringing heavy rain and very strong winds. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Storm Dudley is expected to affect the UK on Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing a period of very strong and disruptive winds.

"Storm Eunice is likely to affect the UK on Friday bringing a period of very strong winds that could cause significant disruption."

There have been warnings that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations.

It’s along with some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

There is also a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

Meanwhile, a driver has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision on the Hillsborough Road.

The incident happened at around 5pm, with one lane closed for a time while emergency services attended the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “One person was taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.”