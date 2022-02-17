Storms Dudley and Eunice: Power cuts and fallen trees with more bad weather to come

Members of the public gathered at Ballintoy Harbour Co Antrim as Storm Dudley starts to impact Northern Ireland.Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Power cuts and travel disruption have been reported after Storm Dudley brought with it heavy rain and strong winds across Northern Ireland.

At one point up to 800 households in Londonderry and Armagh lost power but most were quickly restored, while more than 100 people were still without power in the Armagh City area at midnight. It's after the first of two storms to hit Northern Ireland as well as the UK and the rest of the island hit this week.

A motorist was lucky to escape with his life yesterday after a tree fell on his car in strong winds caused by Storm Dudley. He was driving on the Lislaban Road in Cloughmills, Co Antrim, when the tree hit his car in the afternoon.

Read more Motorist lucky to be alive after tree falls on his car during Storm Dudley

A yellow weather warning from the Met Office due to Storm Eunice is due to come into force in the early hours of Friday morning. It affects Northern Ireland as well as southern Scotland and northern England, with strong winds and snow expected.

The warning will remain in place until 6pm on Friday.

There were warnings from the Met Office ahead of Storm Dudley before Storm Eunice arrives on Friday.

A yellow warning came into force and ended on Thursday morning, while an amber warning was issued for Antrim and Derry and ended at midnight on Wednesday.

With wind gusts inland expected to reach 60mph, the Met Office said injuries and danger to life were likely from large waves and beach material being thrown on to roads and sea fronts as well as stronger gales along some exposed coasts and hills.

Traffic on the Foyle Bridge was also restricted to 30mph due to strong winds. The gusts, which peaked at 63mph at Orlock Head, near Bangor, felled a number of trees.

Roads were blocked or partially blocked by fallen trees included:

Ballinderry Road, County Antrim

Bay Road, Crumlin, County Antrim

Dromore Road, Lurgan, County Armagh

Kilcorig Road, Lisburn, County Down

Moss Road, Millisle, County Down

Feddans Road, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh

Everglades housing estate, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh

Culvacullion Road in County Tyrone

Mobouy Road, County Londonderry

Larch Road, Limavady, County Londonderry