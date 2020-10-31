Stormy weekend in store for Northern Ireland as Aiden blows in from the Atlantic

Up to 70mph winds expected on coast and high ground

Northern Ireland is set to be battered this weekend with heavy rain and gale force winds expected as Storm Aiden blows in from the Atlantic.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for Northern Ireland today as people are warned to prepare for potentially hazardous weather.

Storm Aiden is caused by a strong jet stream which tends to develop quite deep areas of low pressure, driving them towards the UK.

It is this active jet stream and low pressure that is going to bring the stormy weather to Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK and Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Met Office has said gusts of wind of between 60 to 65mph could sweep across Northern Ireland, reaching up to as much as 70mph on coasts and hills, bringing with it heavy rain and patchy rain continuing throughout the afternoon.

There will be another batch of wet weather from tonight into Sunday morning with a brief respite, with the rain easing around Sunday lunchtime followed by heavy rain through the afternoon and evening.

The Met Office is monitoring the situation but as of yet they have not issued any weather warnings for tomorrow.

But there's a potential for a some more winds as a result of the remnants of ex-Hurricane Zeta.

The weather will slightly improve on Monday with sunshine and blustery showers but the wind will continue with gusts of 40-50 mph or so around any heavy showers.

The Met Office has issued advice to be aware of the potentially hazardous weather this weekend here and for commuters to be aware that they might need a bit more time for their journey.

It warns that strong winds could cause some impact to high-sided vehicles as well as effecting ferry crossings as well as to road, rail, bus and trains.

The short-term loss of power is also possible as a result of the weather.

Elsewhere the rest of the UK is set to experience the worst of the rainfall.

The mountains of north-west Wales and Cumbria are set to be hit by the worst drenching as more than 100mm of rainfall is possible.

Elsewhere in the warning zone - which covers parts of north-west England, Wales, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber - areas of higher ground could see strong to gale-force south-westerly winds and 50-80mm of rainfall, while 25-40mm could fall at lower levels.

Another warning which lasts through today expects that bouts of heavy rain will hit southern, central and western Scotland through the weekend and bring a risk of flooding.

The warning also covers parts of Wales, north-west England and Yorkshire and Humber.