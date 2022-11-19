Strabane attack: Terrorists used command wire to set off bomb targeting police

Two officers escape injury in blast as PSNI points finger at New IRA over murder bid

An improvised explosive device with a command wire was used in an attack in Strabane against two police officers on routine patrol.

A PSNI chief said he believes the New IRA was responsible for the murder bid at Mount Carmel Heights in the Co Tyrone town.

The Police Federation said the blast was a “desperate, reckless act to murder officers working for the entire community”.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Thursday.

Read more Strabane bomb attack: Three arrested after attempted murder of two police officers

It is the first attack on police by dissident republicans this year. The threat level had been reduced from severe to substantial in March.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said early investigations revealed evidence of “a viable explosive device” as he pointed the finger at the prime suspects.

“Certainly, given the location of the attack and previous incidents, a strong line of enquiry would be the New IRA,” he said.

Mr Singleton added the officers were on routine patrol and responding to anti-social behaviour in the area when they saw “a flash and heard a loud bang”.

He said they returned to the scene after noticing evidence of blast damage to their vehicle and discovered what is believed to be an explosive device.

It was removed for forensic examination.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene yesterday and a helicopter circling overhead.

The attack took place close to the site of the old Strabane Convent grammar school.

Police Federation chair Liam Kelly said: “The terrorist goal was to cause heartache and misery and return Northern Ireland to the dark ages.

“We are grateful that officers in the vehicle targeted by these cowards were unhurt.

“The attackers wanted their roadside device to cause maximum damage and we are thankful they failed in their objective.

“Nothing is gained by such a callous, hate-filled incident.

“The terrorist threat is rated ‘substantial’ and I would appeal to all officers to step up their vigilance.

“This attack is a reminder to us all that terrorists are still active in our community.”

Read more Strabane bomb attack: Police believe New IRA behind attempted murder of two officers

West Tyrone DUP MLA Tom Buchanan said he had spoken with police in the area and his “thoughts are with them”.

“I condemn this murderous incident. I am glad the police officers have survived this attempt to take life,” he said.

“I grew up with daily news reports of police officers being murdered. It was wrong then and it is wrong today.

“Police officers have always stood on the front line to protect people and serve their community.

“There has never been any justification for the murder of police officers.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said she had spoken to Chief Constable Simon Byrne and was relieved no one had been seriously injured or killed.

“My thoughts are with the two officers, and everyone caught up in this incident, including over one thousand residents whose lives were disrupted this morning and many others prevented from getting to work or school,” she said.

“It’s clear those responsible for this attack have absolutely no regard for the local community or the people who live in it.”

Ms O’Neill said “we must all unite against these reckless actions” and appealed for everyone to “keep building the peace and moving forward together to build a new and better future for all”.

Taosieach Micheal Martin, who was visiting Newry yesterday, said: “I have just been hearing news overnight and we do need further clarity in terms of what happened here and I understand an investigation is under way.

“But any such attempt to injure members of the security forces or the PSNI would be absolutely shocking and stands to be condemned.

“It is quite shocking, if that is the case, that something like that would happen.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Derek Hussey condemned the attack and said it was “the work of cowards and thugs”.

“Any support they have is miniscule, because the people of Strabane and the rest of Northern Ireland have repeatedly shown that they want nothing to do with this type of madness,” he said.

“Violence will not create a single job, heat a single home or give a single child a better future.

“They are utterly deluded and living in a fantasy world, whilst the rest of us simply want to get on with our lives and our neighbours in peace.”

Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly said his thoughts were with those targeted.

“We could very easily be standing here today talking about the death of police officers,” he added.

“Nobody should face this kind of threat when simply doing their job.”

West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said any of the residents living in the 600 local houses could been walking past when it was detonated, and the two officers could have been badly hurt or killed.