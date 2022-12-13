Strabane bomb attack: Man (28) charged with two counts of attempted murder

Officers from the PSNI at the scene, following the alleged attempted murder of two officers in Strabane. Picture date: Friday November 18, 2022. PA

A 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a bomb attack against two police officers in Strabane.

The man was arrested on Tuesday morning following the incident last month.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

The two officers were on patrol in Mount Carmel Heights on Thursday, November 17 when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.

Neither officers were injured in the attack, however the incident led to a major security alert in the area affecting more than 1,000 residents and leaving some children unable to get to school the following day.

A police spokesperson said the man is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday 14th December.

“As is usual procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service” they added.