Strabane bomb attack: Man arrested over ‘attempted murder’ of police officers

Officers from the PSNI at the scene, following the alleged attempted murder of two officers in Strabane. Picture date: Friday November 18, 2022. PA

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged attempted murder of two police officers in a bomb explosion in Strabane.

The 28-year-old man was arrested this morning (Tuesday) following the incident last month.

The two officers were on patrol in Mount Carmel Heights on Thursday, November 17 when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle, prompting police to pursue a “strong line of inquiry” into whether the New IRA were involved.

Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security alert in the area, affecting more than 1,000 residents and leaving some children unable to get to school the following day.

The incident was condemned across the political spectrum.

Police have said they have discovered what could be a command wire for the improvised explosive device during follow-up searches.

A spokesperson for the force said a property in Strabane has now been searched and a number of items have been seized.

The suspect has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning and is being held under the Terrorism Act.

The attempted murder investigation continues and anyone with information is urged to contact officers on 101.