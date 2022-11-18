Strabane bomb attack: Police believe New IRA behind attempted murder of two officers

Police believe New IRA responsible

There has been widespread condemnation after two police officers escaped injury when their vehicle was subjected to a bomb attack believed to have been carried out by the New IRA in Strabane.

The PSNI confirmed the attack, involving a suspected improvised explosive device, happened in the Mount Carmel Heights area of the Co Tyrone town at around 11pm on Thursday night – a security operation is ongoing.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said early investigations have revealed evidence of “a viable explosive device” as he pointed the finger at the prime suspects.

"Certainly given the location of the attack and previous incidents – a strong line of enquiry would be the New IRA.”

Mr Singleton said the officers were on routine patrol and responding to anti social behaviour in the area when they saw “a flash and heard a loud bang”.

He said the officers returned to the scene after noticing "evidence of blast damage to their vehicle” and discovered what is believed to be an explosive device.

There remains a heavy police presence and a helicopter circling overhead on Friday afternoon following the attack.

The explosion took place close to the site of the old Strabane convent grammar school.

DUP West Tyrone MLA Tom Buchanan confirmed he has spoken with police in the area and said his “thoughts are with them”.

"I condemn this murderous incident. I am glad the police officers have survived this attempt to take life,” he said.

“I grew up with daily news reports of police officers being murdered. It was wrong then and it is wrong today.

"Police officers have always stood on the front line to protect people and serve their community. There has never been any justification for the murder of police officers.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the attack was “reprehensible”.

"Those involved in this attack will not succeed in dragging society backwards. We must all unite against these reckless actions. We must keep building the peace and moving forward,” she said.

Ms O’Neill confirmed she has spoken to the Chief Constable and said she is relieved that no one has been seriously injured or killed in the attack.

“My thoughts are with the two officers, and everyone caught up in this incident, including over one thousand residents whose lives were disrupted this morning and many others prevented from getting to work or school," she said.

“It’s clear those responsible for this attack have absolutely no regard for the local community or the people who live in it.”

Ms O’Neill said “we must all unite against these reckless actions” and appealed to everyone to “keep building the peace and moving forward together to build a new and better future for all”.

She added: “I would urge everyone to co-operate with the ongoing police investigation.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Derek Hussey condemned the attack and said it was “the work of cowards and thugs”.

“Any support they have is miniscule, because the people of Strabane and the rest of Northern Ireland have repeatedly shown that they want nothing to do with this type of madness,” he said.

“Violence will not create a single job, heat a single home or give a single child a better future.

"All the people responsible have done is disrupt the local community - with 1,000 residents affected - and prevent people from going about their daily business.

"They have also ensured that children are unable to go to school this morning. And somehow the people responsible would claim they are striking a blow for Irish freedom.

"They are utterly deluded and living in a fantasy world, whilst the rest of us simply want to get on with our lives and our neighbours in peace.

“I urge anyone who can assist the police in any way to catch the people responsible to come forward with any information they have. Those who use violence to achieve political ends are fascists pure and simple. They have no place in this society and need to be put out of business permanently.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “Lives put in danger, and children’s learning disrupted- for what?

“What is this achieving?”

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland – the body which represents rank-and-file officers across the province – described the attack as a “desperate, reckless act”.

“The terrorist goal was to cause heartache and misery and return Northern Ireland to the dark ages,” said chair Liam Kelly.

“We are grateful that officers in the vehicle targeted by these cowards were unhurt. The attackers wanted their roadside device to cause maximum damage and we are thankful they failed in their objective.

“This attack is a reminder to us all that terrorists are still active in our community. They want to maim or murder our men and women. The truth is they are a bankrupt throwback to another time and have nothing to offer society.

“I would appeal to people to help the police track down those responsible and bring them before the Courts."

Alliance Party councillor Stephen Donnelly said his thoughts were with the officers targeted.

"We could very easily be standing here today talking about the death of police officers. Nobody should face this kind of threat when simply doing their job,” he added.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said any of the residents living in the 600 houses above that could been walking past when it was detonated and certainly the two officers could've been hurt or killed.

"What I'm hearing is that it was a sophisticated attack, I wouldn't give them any credit for anything they do being sophisticated, but it was obviously planned.

"The effect of it has been very, very difficult for this area.

"Many people today are in huge shock. Nurses couldn't get to work, teachers couldn't get to school, parents couldn't get kids to school and carers couldn't get in to see vulnerable people.

"With this happening so close to their own doorstep it has created a huge amount of alarm.

"The force of the blast shook houses in neighbouring streets.

"I have family who live in the area and they don't want their children growing up in this, what so many have suffered from in the past, 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement."

The road is closed to motorists and drivers have been advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Police confirmed no homes have been evacuated at present.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Police Service can confirm that the ongoing security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane this morning, Friday 18th November follows what appears to have been a targeted attack on police shortly before 11pm last night.

“Investigations are at an early stage however the attack, which is believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, caused damage to a police vehicle and is being treated as the attempted murder of two officers.

“The road remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area. No homes have been evacuated at this time.

“A further update will be provided in due course.”