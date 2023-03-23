Strabane bomb attack: Three arrests over attempted murder of two police officers

Officers from the PSNI at the scene, following the alleged attempted murder of two officers in Strabane. Picture date: Friday November 18, 2022. PA

Three people have been arrested in connection to the investigation of the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane last year.

In November 2022, two police officers escaped injury after their patrol vehicle was damaged in a bomb attack causing a security alert.

Police later said they were pursuing a “strong line of inquiry” into whether the New IRA were involved.

On Thursday, two women, aged 25 years old and 27 years old, and one man aged 51 years old, were arrested under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

A police spokesperson said: “The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

“Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”