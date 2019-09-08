Strabane bomb 'callous attempt to kill police' - man arrested

General view of Strabane PSNI Station at the scene of a mortar find in the Church view area of Strabane on September 7th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a mortar find in the Church view area of Strabane on September 7th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Forensics at the scene of a mortar find in the Church view area of Strabane on September 7th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

An ATO robot carries out a controlled explosion on a mortar in the Church view area of Strabane on September 7th 2019 (Photo Leona O'Neill)

An explosive device discovered near a Strabane police station was an attempt to kill officers, Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said.

Police confirmed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found by a resident in the Church View area sparking a security alert on Saturday.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in relation to the discovery. He was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood police believe dissident republicans were behind the attack.

Police believe the incident may be linked to the hijacking of a Pizza delivery driver's car in the Mount Sion area on Friday evening.

Chief Constable Byrne described the incident as "another callous attempt to kill or maim our officers and a stark reminder why we need to grow PSNI to 7500 officers to grow our presence in communities to deal with this severe threat".

A number of homes in the Church View area were evacuated following the discovery of the object on Saturday morning.

The object was examined by police and Army Technical Officers and was found to be a viable mortar type device. It was made safe and was removed for further examination.

Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said that police believed the device was placed "in order to attack police officers at the nearby police station but it had the capacity to kill or seriously injure anyone in the vicinity".

"This is not the first time a deadly device has been left in a public space recently and serves to remind us all how little the terrorists responsible care for the lives of local people," he said.

Inspector Hamlin said police were linking the incident to a hijacking on Friday evening at 9.40pm.

"A fake order was placed with a pizza outlet from a phone box on Bridge Street and when the driver arrived at the stated address, his orange coloured Fiat Sedici was taken from him by three men. It was subsequently discovered on fire at Evish Road around 45 minutes later," he said.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who saw the orange Fiat in the town or who noticed anything out of the ordinary in the Church View area on Friday night. Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 371 07/09/19.

"We are continuing to conduct enquiries in the area today and this morning arrested a 33 year old man under terrorism legislation. He remains in police custody at present.”

The security alert has now ended and residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

Police Federation for Northern Ireland Chair Mark Lindsay described the attack as "diabolical and cowardly".

“Once again, public vigilance and police professionalism have averted a disaster. Three mortars aimed at the station had only one intention and that was to claim the lives of officers serving the entire community," he said.

“These mortars are notoriously indiscriminate and inaccurate. Members of the public were just as likely to have borne the brunt of this savagery as our colleagues.

“What this thwarted attack tells us is that these terrorists are determined to kill – and to kill anyone, not just police officers. They are setting lethal traps with murderous intent and are clearly in search of what they disgustedly call a ‘spectacular’.

“They want to show some warped relevance through their brutal and sickening attacks and on the vicious assaults they commit within communities who want to see the back of them."

Sinn Fein West Tyrone MP Orfhaith Begley said those responsible for the bomb "have nothing to offer".

“This was an attack on the entire community. Thankfully no one was injured in this disgraceful incident," she said.

“It only served to bring disruption and fear to the local community in Strabane who reject this dangerous and futile actions.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer society and need to end their attacks against the community.”

West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said if the device had detonated many residents could have been killed.

“There is no place for these criminals on the streets of our town. Those who planted a viable explosive device in a built up residential area were reckless with the lives of the elderly people and families who live here. They need to get off our streets and get off the back of people living here," Mr McCrossan said.

“Thanks to the residents who discovered the device and the actions of police we aren’t dealing with a tragedy this morning. But those responsible must be flushed out of this community and they should face justice for their attempt to murder and maim our friends and neighbours.

“Their is a duty on anyone who has any information about this to come forward to police as soon as possible. The people behind this will do it again, they will put the lives of people in our community at risk. We all have to take a stand and stop them."