Strabane community ‘shocked’ following death of man on A5 road

A man has died following a road accident outside Strabane on Tuesday afternoon.

Sinn Fein MLA Maolíosa McHugh said the death has “devastated” the local community.

“I’m deeply saddened that a local young man has died on the A5 road near Strabane,” she said.

“This has shocked the local community who are devastated at this tragic news.

“I want to extend my condolences to his family and friends at this sad and very difficult time.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene.”

Earlier, the PSNI had advised motorists to avoid the Victoria Road, Ballymagorry area following a two vehicle collision which happened at around 3pm

The PSNI has been contacted for a response.