Strabane driver changes plea and admits to offences over fatal incident

The judge ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared

A killer driver has changed his plea and admitted to multiple motoring offences just before his trial was due to open.

James Scott Britton admitted offences from an incident dating back over five years, in which a man died and second was badly injured.

Britton (36), from Berryhill Road, Strabane previously denied all charges against him and a trial was set to begin.

However during a review hearing at Dungannon Crown Court, a defending lawyer asked for Britton to have the charges put to him again.

He accepted causing the death of Donal Kildea and causing grievous bodily harm to Thomas Gibson by careless driving and whilst having no driving licence.

Britton further admitted taking a Ford Transit van without the owner’s consent.

All matters occurred on July 22, 2016 at Longland Road, Donemana.

Mr Kildea (21) was from Strabane and father of a baby daughter. He died in the horror crash when the silver Peugeot 406 in which he was travelling, collided with a bridge close to the Tyrone and Derry/Londonderry border.

Mr Gibson, who was also in the car, sustained very serious injuries.

At the time, police confirmed the occupants of a Blue Transit van travelling on the road at the same time were uninjured.

Judge Brian Sherrard QC ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared and remanded Britton on continuing bail to return to court next month.