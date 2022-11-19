Strabane locals in shock after suspected New IRA explosion

Officers from the PSNI at the scene, following the attempted murder of two officers in Strabane. Picture date: Friday November 18, 2022.

Residents in the close-knit community of Strabane were in disbelief after a suspected New IRA bomb sent shockwaves across the town on Thursday night.

Two young police officers on duty in the Mount Carmel Heights area investigating ongoing anti-social behaviour were fortunate to escape without injury as they witnessed “a flash followed by a loud bang”.

At a later press briefing, the PSNI was asked whether the dissident republican group formed in recent years, Arm na Poblachta — Irish for ‘Republican Army’ — was suspected of carrying out this attack.

The group claimed responsibility for previous attacks including one targeting a PSNI car in Dungiven and a rocket attack in Poleglass.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said that to his knowledge they were not involved in this attack.

The incident came as a shock to people in the area, some of whom were unable to re-enter their homes on Friday afternoon.

One older resident spoke to the Belfast Telegraph saying that as she sat watching TV around 10.50pm, an explosion shook her house.

In the past she had heard a gunshot in the area which related to a so-called ‘punishment shooting’ for alleged drug criminality.

However, she said this blast was entirely different and it felt as if she was “being sucked into it”.

The lady was left in the cold, unable to return home at lunchtime on Friday.

Another woman, who didn’t wish to be named, was attempting to get to her daughter’s house and described the situation as a “nightmare”.

Her own home is situated on the opposite side of the city but her two young sons heard the explosion while in bed.

As a police helicopter continuously circled overhead, there was frustration from some motorists who wanted to return to their homes but were unable to go beyond the police cordon.

The explosion took place close to the site of the old Strabane convent grammar school. The device is believed to have been on that site which is earmarked for development.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said around 1,000 people live above the former school and could have been walking past when it was detonated and certainly the two officers could have been hurt or killed.

“What I’m hearing is that it was a sophisticated attack, I wouldn’t give them any credit for anything they do being sophisticated, but it was obviously planned,” he said.

“The effect of it has been very, very difficult for this area. The community is furious.

“Many people today are in huge shock. Nurses couldn’t get to work, teachers couldn’t get to school, parents couldn’t get kids to school and carers couldn’t get in to see vulnerable people.

“With this happening so close to their own doorstep it has created a huge amount of alarm. The force of the blast shook houses in neighbouring streets.

“I have family who live in the area and they don’t want their children growing up in this, what so many have suffered from in the past, 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement.”

In the courtyard of a fortified Strabane Police Station, Mr Singleton addressed the media. He said the attack was a “senseless” and “credible attempt to murder police officers”.

Mr Singleton pointed to members of the New IRA being the most likely perpetrators.

“It is the early stages of our investigation,” he said, “but given the location of the attack and previous incidents, a strong line of inquiry would be the New IRA.”