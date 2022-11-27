Strabane: PSNI carry out property search linked to attempted murder of police officers

Officers from the PSNI at the scene, following the attempted murder of two officers in Strabane. Picture date: Friday November 18, 2022.

A property in Strabane has been searched by police and an item seized following the attempted murder of two police officers in the town earlier this month.

Police said officers from the Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out the search and the item will now be examined.

It comes after two officers had been on patrol in the Mount Carmel Heights on November 17, when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle, prompting police to pursue a “strong line of inquiry” into whether the New IRA were involved.

Police said the attempted murder investigation continues and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.