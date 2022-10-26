Strabane school reopens after police examine suspicious object

Holy Cross College in Strabane: No serious injuries were reported. Image: Google Maps

The PSNI has said “nothing untoward” has been found following a security alert outside a school in Strabane.

Police received a report of a “suspicious object” in the Melmount Road area of Strabane just after 7.35am on Wednesday.

They attended the scene and examined the object which was found to be nothing untoward.

On Wednesday morning, Holy Cross College posted on social media to highlight the ongoing security alert.

The school subsequently confirmed that it had reopened to pupils.

However, commenting under the post parents have complained this was too late as their children had been brought home by bus.