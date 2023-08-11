Strabane security alert causes ‘huge disruption’ after discovery of suspicious object

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Army Technical Officers arrive to the scene of a security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

Police on scene of a security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

Army Technical Officers arrive to the scene of a security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

Army Technical Officers arrive to the scene of a security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

Police on scene of a security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

The PSNI are dealing with the discovery of a suspicious object in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane.

Police closed off the road at the junction with Evish Grove on Friday evening.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Army Technical Officers arrive at the scene of a security alert in Strabane

Nearby Melvin Sports Complex has been opened to offer shelter to residents unable to return to their homes.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has hit out at the disruption caused by the security alert.

“This alert is causing huge disruption in a large residential area on a Friday night,” said the SDLP representative.

"Due to the ongoing police operation residents are currently unable to enter the estate, this is an area where hundreds of families are living and the last thing they need after a long week is being unable to access their own homes due to an incident of this nature.

“Whoever is behind this alert is only hurting their own community. I can never understand why anyone would want to disrupt the lives of ordinary people in this way.

"People in Strabane are sick of having incidents like this regularly interrupting their lives and I’d urge those behind this alert to get off the backs of this community.

“SDLP representatives have engaged with police and it is still unclear when this alert will end and residents will be able to return to their homes.

"It’s totally unacceptable that we are still being plagued by incidents like this and I will do my best to keep the local community updated as the alert continues.

"Anyone with any information should come forward to police as soon as possible.”