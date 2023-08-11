Strabane security alert ends after causing ‘huge disruption’ for 700 homes

Device was ‘thrown at property’, local councillor says

Army Technical Officers arrive to the scene of a security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

Police on scene of a security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

A security alert sparked by the discovery of a suspicious object in Strabane has ended.

The alert centred on the Mount Carmel Heights area of the town.

Police closed off the road at the junction with Evish Grove on Friday evening.

SDLP councillor Jason Barr told the BBC he believed that a device was thrown at a property.

The alert ended in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Nearby Melvin Sports Complex was opened to offer shelter to residents unable to return to their homes.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan hit out at the disruption caused by the security alert.

“This alert is causing huge disruption in a large residential area on a Friday night,” said the SDLP representative.

"Due to the ongoing police operation residents are currently unable to enter the estate, this is an area where hundreds of families are living and the last thing they need after a long week is being unable to access their own homes due to an incident of this nature.

“Whoever is behind this alert is only hurting their own community. I can never understand why anyone would want to disrupt the lives of ordinary people in this way.

"People in Strabane are sick of having incidents like this regularly interrupting their lives and I’d urge those behind this alert to get off the backs of this community.

“SDLP representatives have engaged with police and it is still unclear when this alert will end and residents will be able to return to their homes.

"It’s totally unacceptable that we are still being plagued by incidents like this.”

The alert ended at about 2.30am on Saturday. All roads have reopened and residents are free to return home, police said.