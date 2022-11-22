Strabane security alert: ‘Nothing untoward’ found during police raid

A security alert in the Innisfree Gardens area of Strabane has now ended.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the Co Tyrone scene following the discovery of a suspicious object at around 8.20pm on Monday evening, with a number of homes having been evacuated.

It's understood that a police raid was underway in the area when a suspicious object was discovered.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The object has been declared as nothing untoward. A number of other items have been taken away for further examination.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“A number of properties were evacuated during the public safety operation, and residents affected have since been able to return to their homes. I want to thank the local community, in particular those who were directly affected, for their cooperation and assistance.

“Cordons have now been lifted, and the Innisfree Gardens area is accessible by road again.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have any information which could assist us to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1874 of 21/11/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

SDLP MLA Daniel Crossan had taken to social media last night to urge people to seek help if they need it.

"No one wants this disruption to their lives.

"Please be careful and reach out to me or Cllr Jason Barr if anyone needs any assistance."

Read more New IRA are desperate to retain some relevance but are raising eyebrows in republican circles

Meanwhile Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly expressed his support for those living in the community who “deserve” to do so in peace.

"My thoughts are with residents in Innisfree Gardens who have been evacuated during this security alert,” the Omagh representative added.

“I hope that whatever suspicious object has been identified proves to be nothing untoward.

“The community in Strabane deserves to be able to live free from fear and disruption.”

Meanwhile, a fifth man has been arrested by detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane last Thursday night.

Residents in the close-knit community were in disbelief after a suspected New IRA bomb sent shockwaves across the town.

Two young police officers on duty in the Mount Carmel Heights area investigating ongoing anti-social behaviour were fortunate to escape without injury as they witnessed “a flash followed by a loud bang”.