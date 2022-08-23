Strabane temporary flood alleviation scheme work to begin this week

A short-term scheme to alleviate flooding in a Strabane estate is to begin this week, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed.

Residents of the Ballycolman estate in the area have repeatedly called for a solution, after the area has suffered flooding on three previous occasions.

DfI said “appropriate legal agreements” are now in place and the interim scheme will “get underway”.

It is understood the scheme will take around six weeks to complete.

Last month an estimated 200 properties were flooded in the north-west of Northern Ireland following heavy rain.

Read more Estimated 200 properties flooded after North West battered with heavy rain

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also responded to dozens of calls.

The minister John O’Dowd said: “I recently visited the Ballycolman Estate and other areas in the north west where I witnessed and heard first-hand accounts of the devastation caused not only by the recent flooding but also from previous flooding events.

“My department had previously commissioned a detailed study of the causes of flooding in the Ballycolman Estate which identified both potential short- and long-term solutions.

“I had given a commitment that work to finalise arrangements for the short-term scheme to commence was underway and that I would return to the area to meet again with residents to update them.

“I am pleased to confirm that appropriate legal agreements are now in place and work is getting underway on the interim scheme which will considerably reduce the risk of in-house flooding to properties at Ballycolman.

“I also fully recognise the need to introduce viable longer-term solutions as swiftly as possible to reduce the impacts of further flooding.

“That is why my department is taking forward, where possible, a number of flood alleviation proposals in various locations across the north, including Drumahoe, Eglinton and Derry City."