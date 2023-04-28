Strabane’s show of solidarity following family’s ‘heartbreaking loss’ in road crash

The scene at the Grotto in Strabane as the community came together united in their grief to pray for Dan McKane, his sister Christine McKane and their aunt Julia McSorley who died on the A5 Tullyvar Road. Picture Martin McKeown. 28.04.23

Pain and sorrow was etched on the faces of the Strabane community who gathered to pay their respects and show solidarity with the family who tragically lost three members in the Aughnacloy road tragedy on Thursday.

Hundreds of people assembled at the Holy Grotto on Townsend Street including family members of the deceased.

At the same time a vigil was being held in Creeslough, a Donegal community that suffered its own heartache in recent times, when the Tyrone people offered their support.

In Aughnacloy, a Mass was held in conjunction with the prayer service in Strabane.

Strabane is a town that is no stranger to tragedy and they will rally round to console the McKane and McSorley families in their time of need.

The emotion of the occasion was clear to see with a number of people in tears during a sombre service.

Young and old stood together at the site of the old St John’s Church where Father Declan Boland said their ancestors prayed and worshipped in great times of stress during the Famine and persecution.

“We’re standing in silent solidarity,” Father Boland said, “that they may not be overwhelmed with their loss.”

Impeccable silence was observed as the names of each of the victims were read out.

Vigil held for A5 crash victims and their families

Palpable shock has consumed the community as they try to come to terms with the tragedy.

One lady said: “It is just heartbreaking and hard to believe.

“We’re all in shock at the minute, but the most important thing for us to do is support the families at this terrible time.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan was in attendance and knows the McKane family on a personal level.

He said: “A huge number of people gathered in the town to support the McKane family at a very difficult time.

“In times of great difficulty the Strabane people rally together as one to support each other, and that was very obvious tonight in what was a beautiful and fitting vigil and reflection.

“I know the family very well. They’d be hugely well-known, a family rooted in the community, widely respected and very much loved and an important part of the fabric of Strabane town.

“The impact of this is huge.

“A lot of people are feeling pain and hurt, but also want to do something to support the family in this time.

“The community almost immediately started rallying round, supporting them and comforting them — and tonight is testament to that.”

The three victims of Thursday’s crash in Co Tyrone were returning from a funeral in England.

Siblings Dan McKane and Christine Duffy and their aunt Julia McSorley died after the collision between a lorry and a minibus near Aughnacloy.