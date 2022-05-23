Stranded EasyJet passengers share 'nightmare' experiences after travel plans disrupted at short notice

Flyers of the airline have complained about the lack of customer care from the airliner which has been cancelling flights at short notice

Christopher McComb and his partner Natasha were due to travel from Belfast to Gatwick when the flight was cancelled.

Weary EasyJet travellers have slammed the airline as a “disgrace” over its poor customer service following a spate of flight cancellations.

Hundreds of inconvenienced holidaymakers have received compensation, but claim the award does not take account of additional knock-on costs as a result of the disruption.

Damian McConville (33) is relieved to finally be on his way home following a frantic journey from Santorini which began on Sunday night.

He was forced to cut his wedding anniversary on the idyllic Greek island, famed for its white-washed cubed buildings and blue domes, short after rumours began swirling about ongoing problems with the low-cost airline.

Read more NI flight cancellation passengers could receive compensation – Consumer Council

“Panic set in and we headed to the airport extra early to make sure we were first in the queue,” he told this newspaper.

“The flight was delayed by an hour and then when we got to Gatwick the flight to Belfast was delayed too.

“Then, when going though security, EasyJet changed the board to say the gate was closing in four minutes.”

It prompted a stampede to the departure point where passengers were forced to queue for two hours before being told the flight was cancelled.

“There was no customer service help other than being told to go onto the app and sort our own flights and hotels and telling us to go to gate 54 where everyone was shown out of the airport,” the weary traveller recalled.

“Available hotels were between 26 and 35 miles away from the airport.”

After eventually finding a hotel Mr McConville arrived in a taxi only to be told his host had over booked resulting in a return trip to the airport where he spent the night.

A rescheduled flight for 8.25am on Monday was also cancelled — with customers notified at 3am.

The furious flyer opted to shun another flight scheduled for 6.30pm tonight.

“We had to bite the bullet and book a different airline home to Dublin,” Mr McConville said.

He is currently travelling up the motorway on a bus after shelling out £245 at his own expense.

Meanwhile, Christopher McComb (36) was due to fly from Belfast to Gatwick with his partner at 8.45am on Saturday.

Christopher McComb and his partner Natasha

All the plans were in place for a late celebration of Natasha’s 30th birthday, but an early morning text from the airliner threatened to put a pin in the party balloons.

“We got up at 6am and a had a lift arranged for half-an-hour later, but there was a message on my phone from 5.20am,” Mr McComb recalled.

“There was no explanation — just the option of changing or getting a refund,” he said.

“We had a show booked which we would have lost money on and then of course there was the hotel booking.”

There was also a very poignant reason why the pair were desperate to get away so when they couldn’t get a same day flight they checked routes to airports in and around the UK capital.

“We lost our wee baby Lucy at 24 weeks pregnant,” Mr McComb explained.

“Saturday was supposed to be the due date and we wanted to mark that in some way.”

The couple ended up on a frantic bus trip from Sprucefield to Dublin Airport to catch a Ryanair flight.

“Security was mental and we just about made it to the gate on time, otherwise we would have been at a complete loss,” Mr McComb said.

“I’m still waiting to hear about compensation,” Mr McComb said.

“The way EasyJet treat people is nothing short of disgraceful.

“They have no thoughts on why people have trips booked in the first place and all that comes with that.”

Shirley Edwards was due to travel to Jersey with her husband Michael and three pals early last Tuesday morning.

But come lunchtime they were all still standing at the gate at Belfast International Airport.

“The aircraft had been replaced for some reason and the replacement needed a wheel changed, which caused a further delay,” she explained.

“We were finally boarded and sat for another half-an-hour on the plane before being told the flight may be cancelled.

“Apparently the back steps had damaged the fuselage enough to ground the plane, so we were all de-boarded.”

Mrs Edwards questioned why there was no plan to get “a plane load of people back through security to arrivals” which she described as a “disaster”.

“Passengers were getting irate because no one was available to update us,” she recalled.

“I understand that EasyJet staff are stretched to capacity, but surely they could be better organised.”

It appears whatever the reasons leading to the airliner to apply the breaks shortly before take-off is a persistent problem.

Paul Dyer (45) was left £174 out of pocket following a family trip to Legoland and Cadbury World last month with his wife Karen (42) and their two kids.

He was due to fly to Gatwick from George Best Belfast City Airport at 9.50am on April 17, but the flight was axed.

“We got put on an earlier flight to Stansted,” he recalled.

“Although delighted we could still go on our family trip it quickly became a nightmare.

“We were changed to four different airports in total.”

It caused a headache when Mr Dyer tried to amend his car rental arrangements resulting in the price jumping by £1,000.

He opted instead to pay £174 for a private transfer to pick the vehicle up from Gatwick.

“We received compensation for the flight disruption but not for the added costs,” he explained.

Paul has complained to the regulator after the mayhem sent his trip into a tailspin.

“If it was just the wife and I, we would have cancelled our holiday — but with the kids that was not an option.

“To give us four different airports with not one consideration of how we were getting from one to another, never-mind getting home, was nothing short of a disgrace.”

In a statement, EasyJet confirmed its flight to Faro was cancelled due to earlier delays which it said resulted in the "crew reaching their maximum working hours". The same reason was given for the flight to Bristol.

EasyJet has acknowledged a spate of disruption at travel hubs around Europe and apologised for the inconvenience.

A spokesperson said customers were offered transfer to an alternative flight or the option to receive a refund.

“We understand that delays are frustrating and we thank all impacted customers for their patience.

"Customers on this flight are entitled to compensation in line with regulations and have already been sent information on how to submit a claim.”