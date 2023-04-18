Strangford ferry cancelled for a week due to strike action

School transport will also be affected by the industrial action.

The Portaferry to Strangford ferry will not run for seven days due to strike action

The Portaferry to Strangford ferry service will not operate for seven days due to industrial action next week, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said.

Action being taken by Unite the Union will mean the service cannot run between Thursday April 20 to Thursday April 27.

DfI announced the update via their Twitter account while also providing a link to the Education Authority website, advising the public to check for possible disruption to school transport services.

Teachers from five different unions in Northern Ireland are also preparing to take strike action next week, with a full-day strike planned for Wednesday April 26.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) will join four unions who staged a previous walkout on 21 February.

It is expected that most schools in Northern Ireland will close on Wednesday as almost every teacher is likely to be on strike in a dispute linked to pay.

Meanwhile, workers within the Roads Service, Forest Service and the Environmental Agency are also set to begin a seven-day strike from Thursday April 20.

Public services union GMB said workers had been provided with a pay offer that amounted to a ‘real-terms pay cut’, with the offer meaning a lift of as little as £500 over the year.

Alan Perry, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “These workers deserve a decent wage. But many are pennies above the minimum wage for their vital work.

“The Westminster Government needs to get serious and give them a fair pay offer.”