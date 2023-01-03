Stranmillis residents blame £17m Stormont flood defence for ‘causing flooding’

The underpass at Governor's Bridge became submerged with water at the weekend

A Stormont flood defence costing £17m has been blamed for causing “dangerous” flooding in south Belfast.

The Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme was rolled out by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to protect 1,500 homes and properties along the River Lagan.

It caused controversy last year when trees were felled to make way for the new infrastructure, including one planted by Belfast’s first female Lord Mayor, Grace Bannister.

But local resident Colin Shaw said the current situation is “even more maddening” after an underpass on the Stranmillis section of the Lagan Towpath became submerged in water at the weekend.

“It only reopened last week, but it’s completely impassable and now under four foot of water,” he said.

“It used to flood when the tide was too high, but it was temporary and you could get by on a bike or with boots on.

“Now it looks like the run-off from heavy rain is causing it. The water is up to your chest.”

The campaigner and member of group Save Our Lagan said the flood water is “unprecedented”.

“It looks like the government has created this situation and we are demanding action,” he said.

“This is no longer an inconvenience — it’s dangerous.”

Mr Shaw also expressed concerns that pedestrians and cyclists will now be forced to use the busy road above and cross lanes of traffic on Governor’s Bridge.

“I imagine this is going to fill with water regularly,” he added.

“How did we get here? How did a flood wall create flooding?”

An online petition was launched last year for an independent Environmental Protection Agency to be set up in Northern Ireland, which remains the only part of the UK without one.

It followed criticism from residents over what they described as a lack of assessment of the environmental impact of the scheme.

Mr Shaw believes it was foolish to remove so many trees, which “act like natural sponges”, and accused MLAs of adopting a 20th-century approach solely designed to protect properties.

“There was an area of greenery known as the singing hedges, because 50 sparrows lived there.

“[Our trees] were all sacrificed for the wall. There is 8km of it being put in and, if it’s all like this, it’s absolutely crazy.

“We aren’t experts, but it seems they have gone for a hard-engineering approach and created an impermeable space which is filling up with water.

“They haven’t thought about pedestrian and cycling access under the bridge, which is astonishing.”

Construction work along Cutters Wharf car park, Queen’s University Belfast Boat Club and the section around the Stranmillis Wharf apartments has been completed, with that section of the Lagan Towpath only reopening last week.

Work at Cutters Wharf will begin next Monday and is expected to last for two months. Phase Two of the defences in the Ormeau area is set to begin in February, with an open-information session scheduled to take place later this month.

Philip McGowan lives in a property 150 yards from the new flood defence in Stranmillis and regularly uses the underpass.

“I know it needed to be done, but they didn’t think about it,” he said.

“They didn’t consider what natural things can be done, and they clearly didn’t think about rainfall.”

The local resident said “no drainage whatsoever” has been installed as part of the project.

“There is wisdom in old things, but they [felled] all the trees, which would have sucked up the water,” he said.

“It’s insane. The moment the rain came, the flooding started. And I imagine it will be a recurring problem.”

A spokesperson for DfI said the department was alerted to flooding on the Lagan Towpath near Governor’s Bridge and Sharman Road on Sunday.

“Recent heavy rainfall combined with high water levels in the River Lagan has caused some flooding on parts of the Lagan Towpath,” they added.

“Leaves and branches were removed to clear a blockage 1200m upstream from Governor’s Bridge on Sunday.

"Arrangements are being made to remove the flood water on the towpath at Governor’s Bridge using a pump and this will allow for a further assessment of the cause of the flooding .”