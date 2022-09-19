Street artist helps pupils at Co Down primary school receive creative lesson in positivity with new wall art

A much-needed splash of colour has been added to the traditional grey and white brick entrance to a Co Down primary school.

The vibrant revamp at Kilcooley Primary in Bangor has delighted pupils and staff.

Children were allowed to take a break from the classroom and creatively express themselves on the building’s exterior, which is now awash with colour and positive words and sayings.

It was all was done with the help of local street artist Chris McGuiggan — also known as CODO Art.

Mr McGuiggan said that it was great to be involved with the project, and described how pupils were “very much to the forefront”.

“I think art is such a powerful tool for mindfulness and for kids to express themselves, it is such an important thing,” he said.

“I’ve never done anything this scale before so it was a personal and mental battle as well but now I can sit back and look at it and think ‘that is pretty cool’.”

Children are now greeted by blocks of colour and uplifting, positive words and expressions, as they walk through the doors of their school.

Pupils have also told how the project has helped brighten their day.

Primary 7 pupils Bella Wright and Darcie Kennedy said the colourful walls make them “feel happy” when they arrive at school.

Classmate Riley McClelland said: “It puts a smile on my face because the walls used to be grey and now they are very colourful.”

Jonny Hall, a primary 7 teacher, said the building is “an incredibly positive addition to school life at Kilcooley.”

“Most of our pupils come in from the back entrance of the school and this was not as welcoming; it was grey and a bit dull, not the most inviting for the pupils coming into school, so the staff got together and thought, ‘we need to do something a bit creative here’,” he explained.

“I heard about some of the work Chris had been doing in the community and he was involving a lot of young people in his street art and would also do a lot of work with mental health and using art as mindfulness.

“Of course, on the back of the coronavirus pandemic, mental health and creating a positive mindset is more important than ever so that is very much something we have brought into the curriculum.

“It’s part of our school’s ethos so it is nice now that the outside of the building can reflect what is going on inside and this much-needed splash of colour can help to lift everyone’s spirits when they arrive at the school.

“When I asked all the pupils to put forward what makes them happy, they mentioned some people in the community who help us such as Sup Hub NI who take the kids out paddle-boarding as well as Reaching Out Homeless Support and the Barn Animal Rescue who we do a lot of charity work for, so it is great to give them a wee shout-out as well.”