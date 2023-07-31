Street closed in Derry as emergency services attend scene of suspected gas leak
It is understood that King Street in Derry has been closed as the Fire Service investigates a gas leak in the Ebrington area.
Firefighters were pictured cordoning off the road this afternoon.
The Limavady Road is heavily congested due to the incident.
The fire service has confirmed that they have sent three fire appliances to the incident, which was called in at 3.04pm.
A fire service spokesperson said “Firefighters were called to reports of a smell of gas. The incident is on-going.”