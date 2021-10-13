Street harassment of women must be stamped out: NI activists

Two Northern Ireland women lobbying for a law change to make street harassment an offence have said events such as the murder of Sarah Everard show why such behaviour needs to stop.

Hannah Campbell (23) and Kristen Wallace (22), both from Londonderry, met as law students at QUB, and have met with politicians including Justice Minister Naomi Long and Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl in a bid to further their campaign.

After launching social media platforms, they are now working with local councils on a campaign with posters, leaflets, and educational merchandise in the public space to explain why street harassment is harmful.

It's an issue that's becoming even more relevant in light of recent news events, Ms Campbell said. "Tragedies like Sarah Everard, and in the news when it feels like there's something every day that relates to violence against women and marginalised groups, it's time for us to push the campaign and start talking about these issues," she said.

"Street harassment against women and marginalised groups is a big issue and it's not one that's going to solved easily," said Ms Campbell.

"We want to explore what we can do to help the issue and also to raise awareness among people who might be harassing others. We believe this will change in the future.”

She said: "We want to see signage on bus stops, for example — social media is such a narrow demographic and we want to reach more people."

The pair met while studying in Maastricht University in the Netherlands on the Erasmus scheme, where their eyes were opened on how street harassment has been criminalised in countries like Belgium and Portugal, where legislation has been passed to criminalise street harassment.

Having both experienced street harassment in their personal lives, Ms Campbell said they were surprised to find out what actually constituted harassment in the Netherlands, where fines of over £100 have been introduced in some cities for catcalling and horn-honking.

"Over there it's the same as littering, if you're caught you'll get an on the spot fine," said Ms Campbell.

"Harassment is not something we should expect and we thought it was time to start educating people here. We started an Instagram to speak to people and educate them on why we shouldn't accept it and how men can be allies," she said.

The pair and the wider team around Stop Street Harassment NI, which now includes a total of six people, are now gathering research and information to further the issue.

After meeting with Mrs Long twice in the past year, they now hope the Assembly will work with them to gather sample data and research to explore the issue of legislation.

On Monday, they met with Ms Nicholl to discuss street safety in Belfast.

Ms Campbell said some extreme forms of street harassment such as stalking and leering are included in the Protection from Stalking bill, which was introduced by Mrs Long earlier this year.

But she and Ms Wallace believe if street harassment was identified as a wrong within the law, it would act as a deterrent.

“This will also allow incidents of street harassment to be reported more easily, which at present can only be done if an individual is harassed by the same perpetrator three times, and due to nature of street harassment this is extremely rare,” she said.

The women hope in future months and through their work with local councils that their signage and materials will become more recognisable to people around Northern Ireland and reach an audience that is not engaged with their material on social media, including a campaign where they heard stories of how street harassment affects both men and women on our streets.

They believe if street harassment was tackled at the point at which it occurs, it would deter the escalation of other behaviour that can target women and some minority groups, creating a safer space for all in Northern Ireland.

Ms Campbell said: "A lot of people don't feel comfortable on the streets at night now that it's starting to get darker, especially with recent stories in the news.

"If you look at the pyramid of violence, street harassment is of course at the bottom but at the top would be murder — if it's not being tackled at the bottom, it's very possible for things to escalate. It's catching things early that's important.

"It's obviously not all men but too many men do this. They need to get involved in this conversation."