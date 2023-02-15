‘Street with two names’ in Belfast’s Holyland causes parking nightmare

No parking tickets have been handed out in a street in Belfast's Holyland area since double yellow lines were introduced – because of a "bizarre" mix-up over the name of the street.

The saga began back in August when residents called for the measures to be put in place on a street commonly known as "Collingwood Avenue" to prevent nuisance parking.

Stormont's Department for Infrastructure (DfI) complied and advertised in the press proposals for legislation to create new double yellow line waiting restrictions on the street.

No objections were received by the Department, so the order was made and the yellow lines were painted in December.

Residents say, however, this made no real difference as there was a lack of enforcement.

But it has now emerged that once the lines were painted, a complaint was made that DfI's advertisement incorrectly referred to the street as "Collingwood Avenue", when it should have been "Collingwood Road".

It is understood the street has not been referred to as "Collingwood Road" in decades and is known as "Collingwood Avenue". It is referred to as the latter in modern maps, street signs and on Google Maps.

Because of this mix-up, parking enforcement on the "street with two names" has been suspended while DfI investigates.

In a statement to Alliance Party MLA Paula Bradshaw, DfI said: "We are currently investigating this matter and I can assure you that every effort will be made to regularise these waiting restrictions in the coming weeks.

"Unfortunately, there are contradictions on the mapping systems and other records held, as to what is the correct name for this stretch of road.

"Our Parking Enforcement Unit have confirmed no PCNs [penalty charge notices] have been issued on ‘Collingwood Avenue’ since these new waiting restrictions were installed and that enforcement operations have been suspended along this stretch until this issues has been resolved."

Ms Bradshaw responded: "Bizarrely, there is some confusion over the street name and enforcement has been suspended.

"I urge DfI to conclude its investigations swiftly as this has been a nuisance for residents."

On resident told the Belfast Telegraph: "It's ridiculous this has happened. We've been calling for parking restrictions on the street for some time and when they're finally in place, this happens.

"The street signs and modern maps all say 'Collingwood Avenue' – it's mad."

The news comes after the Belfast Telegraph revealed that almost 4,500 parking fines have been issued in the Holyland area in recent years.

Figures show that 4,494 penalty charge notices have been handed out since 2018 over just 12 small streets.

A resident's parking scheme was brought in to crack down on parking issues in the Holyland, which created 236 parking bays – 117 for permit holders and 119 pay and display.

The residents' parking scheme covers eight streets. Between February 2 of last year to October 31, 1,567 fines were issued there.

DfI said: "The department has completed a review of residents’ parking schemes and the draft review report will be made public once it is finalised by a DfI Minister.

"The report will set out the lesson learnt from the Rugby Road scheme in Belfast and the other schemes that did not make it to implementation and will be used to establish the policy for such schemes going forward."