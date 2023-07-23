Stretch of M2 remains closed after serious accident

Police responded to a crash on the M2 early on Sunday.

Part of the M2 Motorway remained closed on Sunday morning after a serious accident.

The motorway is shut between Dunsilly Roundabout and the Greystone Roundabout.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police have not yet released any details about the casualties.

Diversions are in place and the PSNI said motorists should avoid the area.

The north-bound diversion is via Greystone Road and Steeple Road.

The south-bound diversion is via Dublin Road, Belmont Road, Ballycraigy Road and Greystone Road.