Strike action in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council will continue for ‘indefinite’ period unions warn

Strike action in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area will continue for an “indefinite” period Unite the Union has warned.

The action will enter its fourth week on Monday with bin collections disrupted across the borough as a result of the pay dispute.

Four weeks of strike action began on August 15, with members of NIPSA, GMB and Unite the Union taking part and 1,000 workers involved.

Last month the strike action was postponed while negotiations took place around a pay deal, however that was later rejected.

According to the council, the offer at the time included an organisational wide pay and grading review, reinforcing commitment to addressing issues of assimilating staff to new structures, and an offer of £1,400 to all staff, spread across two £700 payments in 2022/23.

That equated to a £2.3 million additional payment to staff, the council spokesperson said, on top of a national pay award for £1,925 per year going forward for all staff.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Evening Extra, all three unions said no deal has yet been reached with the council who are protesting over their pay and conditions.

Brenda Stevenson from Unite the Union claimed the longer the action continues the “stronger the strength of feeling on the picket line is becoming”.

“We are serving notice for indefinite strike action from Unite the Union,” she said.

“We really need to find a resolution to this. We have been into council and given them a toolkit... for how they can do this through the rates process, which they are already engaging on.”

Alan Perry from the GMB union added: There is no deal on the table as we enter the 4th week next week.

“We are still apart in relation to trying to get a suitable agreement and unfortunately the strike action continues.”

In an updated statement, the council apologised for the impact of the strike on people living in the area.

"We value our staff and understand the pressure that they and residents are under,” they said.

"We are trying to a find solution that allows staff to deal with the current cost of living crisis, whilst protecting services and minimising any potential rates increase."

"The council has made offers in an attempt to address the immediate cost of living pressures; these remain under discussion."

The ongoing strike action has raised concerns over fly tipping, after Mark Baxter, the DUP’s leader on ABC Council, said some residents with medical waste bins had reported they were now overflowing.

He said this included families with children who had complex medical needs.

"Those bins are overflowing and, to me, that’s not acceptable,” he said.