Strike action in Derry to impact bus and bin services during jazz festival

Street cleansing and bus services will be impacted in Derry during the Jazz Festival weekend which traditionally welcomes more than 70,000 revellers.

Derry City & Strabane District Council has notified the public of further strike action amongst council staff which will impact services from April 25 until May 1.

The council received notification from Unite the union of further strike action which relates to a trade dispute over the 2021/22 National Pay Award.

The strike action will run into the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival, taking place from April 28 to May 2.

Coinciding with that strike is the withdrawal of all Ulsterbus and Metro bus services for one week from Monday, April 25.

The jazz festival is hugely popular with locals and tourists who take advantage of the bank holiday weekend.

A council spokesperson said: “The Council fully respects the right of staff to take industrial action following an official ballot.

“Council expects there to be considerable disruption to a range of our services including refuse collection, street cleansing and a number of other services throughout this period.”

The council said it is “hoped” strike action will not have an adverse impact on the festival.

"To date hotel occupancy for the duration of the festival is very positive and after a reduced and virtual festival in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, the organisers are expecting large numbers of locals and visitors to attend live music events across the city during the May Bank Holiday.

"Every effort will be made to communicate details of the impact the strike action is having on services in an effort to keep the public informed.”

In terms of the bus drivers’ strike, trade unions are calling for a 6% pay rise for bus workers across the region, but claim Translink bosses have refused to budge from their offer of 3%.

Translink said the company had made a pay offer of 3% "plus an enhanced package of conditions that included a 7% increase in weekend and overtime rates along with two extra days holiday".

The unions say around 85% of their members who voted supported taking the action.

Translink said: “We continue to work with the unions to try to resolve this unprecedented strike action and its potential impact on essential bus services, affecting local school children and the wider community.

“While we continue to discuss the issues with our unions, we would advise passengers to start making alterative travel arrangements for next week including parents and carers of children that normally travel on any Translink bus service to and from school.

“Full refunds will be processed for online bookings for bus services impacted between Monday 25 April and Sunday 1 May.

“We will continue to try to avert this action and have ongoing talks with the Trade Unions. We will keep passengers advised as the situation develops.”

Last month services were impacted as council workers took industrial action having watched their pay “stagnate over the last decade meaning real terms falls in their standards of living of 11% over the period”.

A ballot by Unite the Union took place across all 11 local authority members here, with bin collections in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council – which Larne falls under – and Derry and Strabane District Council affected the most.

The industrial action began on March 21 and lasted for five days.