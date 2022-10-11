Strike action in Lisburn and Castlereagh suspended after revised pay offer to workers

Unite the Union members on strike at Altona Depot in Lisburn.

Strike action in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) will be suspended from Thursday following a revised pay offer to workers.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had intervened in the employment dispute last week between council management and union members.

Picket lines were due to continue in the district until a ballot result on an earlier pay offer was to be known on October 28.

Major disruption had been caused in all areas of the local authority with the impact of uncollected rubbish clearly visible on the streets.

Unite the Union’s Nigel Gregg said the agreement came after “busy negotiations” on Tuesday morning.

“A revised offer was presented to all three unions and all three have agreed to ballot their members within the same timeframe,” he explained.

“As a response to the improved offer from the council, Unite has agreed to suspend the industrial action from 12.59pm on October 12, 2022 to allow the ballot to take place.”