Strike action set to ‘paralyse’ public services in Northern Ireland next week, unions say

Industrial action across a number of government services is set to ‘paralyse activities’ in Northern Ireland next week, union leaders have said.

Members of both Unite and GMB unions are set to join wider civil service industrial action involving NIPSA and PCS following ballots of 91% and 80% respectively among their members.

A consolidated pay offer of £552 for the current year has been rejected by the unions, who have said the offer amounts to a real-terms pay cut.

The action, which begins at 00.01am on Thursday April 20, will affect the Roads Service, Forestry Service, Rivers Agency and the Portaferry-Strangford ferry route.

Union leaders have said the action will ‘paralyse activities’ across these services, while the strike will also overlap with action planned by workers in the education sector on April 26.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham expressed her union’s full support for the striking workers.

“The offer of a bare £552 extra a year is a slap in the face for those responsible for the maintenance of vital public services and infrastructure,” she said.

"That’s pennies more than ten pound a week and will do nothing for workers feeling the impact of the worst cost of living crisis in living memory.

“Roads, Forestry, Rivers, Strangford lough ferry and other civil service workers in Unite are taking a first week strike action. The employers need to recognise that this is just a start.

"These workers are determined to win a proper and respectful pay increase. They do so in the full knowledge that this union stands full square behind them. “

Alan Perry Regional Organiser for GMB said the strike would have a huge impact on a range of public services.

“This strike action occurs alongside that being taken by other public sector workers including across the civil service and in the education sector,” he said.

"Workers are demanding a fair pay increase to protect themselves and their families from surging prices. The impact that these strikes will have is entirely avoidable – we need to see quick action from employers to meet fully the pay expectations of our members.”

Teachers from five different unions in Northern Ireland are also preparing to take strike action next week, with a full-day strike planned for Wednesday April 26.