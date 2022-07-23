Strike action to affect Mid Ulster bin collections for a month

Industrial action in the Mid Ulster Council area means the most bins won’t be emptied for an entire month.

The strike by members of the Unite union is due to begin on Monday over a pay dispute, and expected to last until August 21.

Unite has said the disruption will only affect Mid Ulster Council for now, the BBC have reported.

Last week, Unite members at Derry City and Strabane District Council suspended plans for a month long strike after receiving what was described as a significantly improved pay offer.

The offer is being put to members in the north west before deciding on any further action.

Unite members had previously taken industrial action in March after local government made a pay offer of 1.75%, which the union said amounted to a pay cut in real terms because of the increased of the cost of living.

Mid Ulster Council has now said that bin collections will be the most seriously affected service along with Cookstown and Greenvale leisure centres.

A spokesperson told the BBC, :"While we will endeavour to collect bins where possible depending on the availability of staff on the given day, the likelihood is regrettably, the vast majority of bins will not be emptied.

"While no collections can be guaranteed, residents are being advised to leave their bins out for collection on the normal day by 7.30am and they will be emptied where there are sufficient crews to deliver a service.

"If bins are not emptied, residents are being asked to take their bins back in from the kerbside and place them out again on their next scheduled collection day, where again they will be emptied if there are sufficient crews available."