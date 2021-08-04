Stroke of good luck for Tyrone artist Anne Marie McCaughey as she’s shortlisted for Australian art prize

A Northern Irish artist locked down in Western Australia has been shortlisted for a new art prize after being inspired by the claustrophobic isolation brought about by the pandemic.

Anne Marie McCaughey (60) from Omagh, has called Fremantle her home for over 20 years and is a finalist in the inaugural National Capital Art Prize in Canberra.

If her painting Ever So Slightly Mad takes first place, she’ll win $45,000 (£23,890).

Her inspiration for this work, and what she has created during the past year, was the stagnancy of lockdown.

The oil on canvas work showcases Judy Hendrickse, deputy principle of John Curtin College of the Arts, where Anne Marie teaches art part-time, trapped in a shrinking house, populated by creepy toys.

It’s a clever, quite surreal take on how most of us have felt during the succession of lockdowns, where our homes have almost felt they were closing in around us.

“Judy had been telling me about teaching dance from her living room via Zoom in the lockdown and I was asking how she did it,” said Anne Marie.

“She said it was awful, the kids’ stuff was everywhere, and she was trying to work. The idea seeded in my head of this trapped woman in her space with the toys.

“The weirdest thing of all was, I put in the spiky ball that was it on the floor ready for her to stand on and catastrophically fall. I painted that without consciously thinking that it was a Covid representation. It didn’t hit me after I looked at the painting that that’s what that is – that’s a spiky coronavirus!”

Anne Marie, whose background is in illustration – she worked for Vogue and Cosmopolitan in the UK in the late 1980s – made the move full-time in painting and teaching on her return to Northern Ireland.

She had a gallery on Belfast’s Ravenhill Road when she met “my darling Australian Mark” and a move was necessary though she kept exhibiting in Ireland regularly and began doing so in Australia.

Usually known for her landscapes, Anne Marie’s longest exhibition was to be held last year for four months, but was open only three days due to restrictions.

“I thought that this painting really sits out, it doesn’t have a home, it’s nowhere, it doesn’t fit in with the rest of my work,” says Anne Marie of the shortlisted piece.

“I thought, ‘let’s just see what happens’ and I entered it for this competition, so fingers crossed.”

Though her exhibition was curbed, interest in art has risen.

“Oddly enough, people because they’re not travelling or going anywhere, are either buying boats or looking at art which is good,” she says.

“I know a lot of people have looked at that painting already and felt that it expresses how they feel in this time. Even though we are not locked down here, it’s so pervasive, the feeling of fear of the unknown as everybody’s scared at the moment.”

The artist, who is usually home twice a year until Covid struck, is finding being cut off “really quite unusual”.

“We are we are not allowed to leave basically,” she says.

“I got out last December because my dad had broken his hip, and I had to get permission to leave. I travelled back to Ireland, December 3 last year and then left again on January 29. It was a complete shenanigans really getting home for two months.

“Basically, they've said that they do not want people traveling out and back so I keep telling my daddy I can't actually get physically back to Ireland again.”

Acclaimed: Artist Anne Marie McCaughey

Since a six-week lockdown in March 2020, coupled with the territory halting travel, Covid has effectively been kept out of West Australia.

“We can’t travel to the east, to Sydney, to Melbourne,” explains Anne Marie. “The work that's going to Canberra may exist without me because I probably won't get across to see the exhibition there either, but it's kept us very safe in that sense.”

Inhabitants can enjoy their daily lives relatively unchanged though travel restrictions have led to a sense of disconnection from the rest of the country.

“If there's one case of Covid, they shut down a hard lockdown for three days, and that seems to have really contained it,” says Anne Marie. “But it leaves us in limbo land; we're not really connected to the rest of the world anymore.”

However, thanks to friends and family she remains connected to Northern Ireland and her love of creating landscapes comes from “a father who dragged us up and down every blooming mountain in Donegal”.

“We were up Errigal when we were no age and loved the landscape,” she says.

“I understand, actually, how the Aboriginal people here feel about land, that you are from it. I miss Ireland and miss my home landscape for walking through, I’ve never quite adapted to Australian [landscape]. I go to the cool parts, the trees down south, and the hills, but I don’t like the beach and I don’t like the sun,” she laughs.

“I miss family and friends. I miss the traditional music in pubs. Australians are great; they’re actually very similar to Irish people, they’re very down to earth. They will have good fun and like verbal sparring, they don’t mind a bit of banter.”

If she wins the money – the winner will be announced mid-September – she’ll ‘blow it back into painting.’

“Canvases are blooming expensive, and I can’t go home. I can’t go anywhere,” she laughs.