‘Structural barriers to employment’: Disabled employment rate condemned

Just over one in three disabled people in NI work, compared to over half of disabled people in the UK

Northern Ireland is lagging far behind the rest of the UK when it comes to retaining disabled people in the workforce, new research has suggested.

Just over one in three disabled people in NI work, compared to over half of disabled people in the UK.

New research by Ulster University’s Economic Policy Centre shows that 70% of disabled people in Northern Ireland currently out of work had previously been active in the workforce.

Non-employed disabled people are 2.5 times more likely to be in poverty than employed disabled persons – 38% of households in relative poverty include a disabled person.

The report’s co-author Mark Magill told the BBC that NI has a higher proportion of people with more “limiting” health conditions, which impact daily activity.

“That would prohibit employment to a greater degree than other parts of the UK,” he explained.

“We also have a lower qualifications profile, when comparing disabled versus non-disabled in Northern Ireland and comparing disabled people versus disabled people in other parts of the UK.”

But those structural factors don’t explain the entirety of the gap, he stressed, there are some other unquantifiable issues at play.

Shirelle Stewart, Director, National Autistic Society in NI, said people don’t know what it is like to be autistic and that lack of understanding means barriers are being put up which prevent autistic people from entering employment.

“For example, when it comes to very basic things like an advert, you’ll find employers often ask for good communication skills even if the job doesn’t mean that you’re communicating.

“Then you’ll find autistic people start to rule themselves out before they even get to the interview stage.

“So there are structural barriers and there are attitudinal barriers as well.”

Employers should be making adjustments to create an equal playing field, Ms Stewart said.

The environment could also be adjusted whereby there is a quiet place to account for the sensory difference autistic people face.

Claire Burke, who has a law degree, told the BBC that due to autism she struggles to fill out an application form.

Group interviews are also a problem for people with autism and employers aren’t prepared to make “reasonable adjustments” even though the employment wouldn’t require group work, she said.

"I also find that once you disclose that you are autistic it just totally goes against you because employers just don’t want to know.

"They can’t see that we have quite an exclusive skill-set.”

The New Decade New Approach (NDNA) deal, published in 2020, set out the priorities for the restored Northern Ireland Executive.

The NDNA deal stated that the NI Programme for Government (PfG) could be underpinned by a number of key supporting strategies, including a disability strategy. The strategy is due for publication later this year.

The commitment to this strategy highlights that political parties, Government, civil society and employers have all bought into the ambition of addressing, amongst other things, the entrenched disadvantage faced by disabled people in the labour market.

Tackling barriers to improve outcomes for disabled people has become an economic necessity amid labour shortages, a challenging demographic outlook and a higher proportion of the population expected to develop long-term health conditions over the coming decade., the UU report said.

In NI, over one-fifth of the population aged 16- 64 are disabled. This is almost a quarter of a million people, representing significant potential to boost NI’s labour supply.

Amongst UK regions, NI has not only the lowest disability employment rate, it also has the largest employment gap between disabled and non-disabled persons.

Unfortunately, over the past two decades progress on reducing the disability employment gap has been, and remains, glacially slow despite numerous government interventions in recent decades.

NI’s disabled population comprises a higher incidence of more limiting conditions and a lower qualifications profile.

This structural composition helps explain why NI’s disability employment rate gap is wider than the average UK region, and why the NI disability employment rate is below the UK average.

However, after controlling for these factors there is still evidence of a disability employment penalty in the NI labour market.

The data relating to qualifications is particularly striking. Fewer disabled people achieve tertiary qualifications, with less than one-third (28%) of the 16-64 population having achieved a highest qualification NQF level 4+2 , compared to almost half (49%) the non-disabled population.

However, the employment rate of disabled persons with a tertiary level qualification is below the employment rate of the lowest qualified nondisabled persons. This suggests constrained labour market opportunities for disabled people, even with high levels of qualifications.

People with disabilities are more likely to work part-time, and thus fewer hours on average. One third of disabled people in employment work part-time in NI, compared to under one-fifth in the UK.

Disabled people in employment (13%) are more likely than non-disabled people (10%) to be self-employed.

This is likely to be attributable to both push factors (e.g. employer inflexibility) and pull factors (e.g. the ability to choose duties, hours and location).

Together these factors contribute to disabled people representing a smaller proportion of overall labour inputs than in the UK, with disabled people accounting for 8% of total hours worked in NI compared to 12% in the UK.

The UU paper made a number of recommendations including investment in education to afford more opportunities to disabled people, changing employer recruitment behaviours, improving statutory sick pay for disabled individuals who may need more time off and making employers accountable.