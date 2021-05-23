Structures of Stormont need to be ‘challenged’ over rise of Alliance Party, says Naomi Long

The leader of the Alliance Party has said there is a need to “challenge” the structures of the Stormont Assembly, after a Belfast Telegraph poll put her party neck-and-neck with the DUP.

Commenting on the Belfast Telegraph’s LucidTalk opinion poll from this weekend, Mrs Long described Alliance’s position on 16% as an “interesting prospect” but added that it forced an examination of how the Assembly operates based on the traditional unionist and nationalist divide.

Currently MLAs elected to the chamber have to register as one of the two community labels in order to facilitate cross-community votes and the election of a speaker.

Ms Long said the results “challenge the structures of the Assembly”, which reserves the Deputy and First Minister roles for the largest nationalist and unionist parties.

Key decisions are based on the need to secure majority of both nationalists and unionists, a system which could be undermined if Alliance emerge from the next election as one of the largest parties.

The online LucidTalk poll put Sinn Fein on 25%, with the DUP and Alliance neck-and-neck on 16%. On 14%, the Ulster Unionists have overtaken the SDLP (12%), with Jim Allister’s TUV continuing to grow on 11%.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Politics show, Naomi Long said: “Crucially, Alliance continues to be snapping at the heels of the DUP, to be the second-largest party in Northern Ireland.

“That is an interesting prospect because it very much challenges the structures of the Assembly, that say if you don’t designate as a unionist or a nationalist, you’re in some way not entitled to represent the people who vote for you, in the same way as other parties.

“It could affect, for example, the first Deputy and First Minister posts, but it will also affect things like cross cross-community voting.

“So, I think the designation system at the Assembly has never been under more scrutiny than it is now, given the progress that Alliance has made.

“For me, that is the response that the Government need to look out in terms of how they accommodate a much larger section of the community that don’t designate as unionist or nationalist, in a way that is fully democratic and fair.”