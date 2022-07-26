Struggling NI parents using pen and tape to alter uniforms in cost of living crisis

Struggling parents are being forced to use pen to alter the crest of uniforms after schools change designs - while another child is using Sellotape to hold his shoes together, the founder of a Lisburn school uniform bank (SUB) has said.

Emma Davis from Lisburn said her charity is already inundated with worried families, despite being refused council funding this year. She's urged struggling parents to stand up against schools over the rising costs of new uniforms.

The SUB, which is engaging with dozens of parents on a daily basis, is supported by the Rev Alan Craig of Trinity Methodist Church who provided space for the donation of school uniforms.

Ms Davis has this week called for schools across Northern Ireland to pledge a duty of care to their pupils as costs for buying new uniform designs puts parents in financial hardship.

“At the moment we have about 30 to 40 families calling in daily to receive donated school uniforms and come August that number will triple,” said Ms Davis.

“We were recently refused funding from Lisburn and Castlereagh Council ahead of this summer and I have been let down by every political representative that I have contacted, I’m very disappointed.

“They were all there at the beginning, but no one seems interested now.

“Parents are really struggling this year.

“There are parents whose children are at local grammar schools and they are telling me that they can only afford to pay either the fees or the uniforms.

“Schools must take a lot of the responsibility as they kept changing the school uniform and PE clothing designs.

“One school has just changed part of the colour on their badge, so we have some parents using a biro to colour in the badge themselves rather than having to fork out more money, it just doesn’t make sense.

“Schools should be making bills easier on the pupils and their parents not making it worse.

“In one scenario I heard of a young pupil needing Sellotape to stick his shoes together as parents are in a cost of living crisis, there needs to be some action taken so kids aren’t facing such situations,” she added.

The SUB has already had to increase its opening hours such is the demand for uniforms across the education district with the charity open for more volunteers to join.

“When parents come to us for uniforms we do not ask what they earn or what benefits they are on."

Ms Davis said schools should realise there's no need for uniforms made by certain labels. She said some schools choose clothing items that can only be made by one supplier.

“We need to see more generic clothing, a lot of which we have here at the SUB including trousers, skirts, socks and even school bags.

“I would urge parents to stand up to schools and say enough is enough, it might be the only way to get them to listen,” said the SUB founder.

The Lisburn charity had requested an amount of £5,000 earlier this year from the council’s annual community funding programme for 2022/23.

However, the application was rejected.

When asked if the local authority would seek to support the SUB in the future a council spokesperson said: “Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council provides practical and financial support to a wide range of community and voluntary organisations across the council area, in order to support communities.

“If any group or organisation has a specific query or wishes to find out more about support available please contact community.services@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk or phone the Bridge Community Centre and speak with our Community Development Officers on 028 9266 2496.”