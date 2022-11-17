Struggling young mum reacts to Autumn Statement: ‘I’ve been in survival mode all year and I need help now to get through winter’

North Belfast mum Kerry Dodds (23) looks after her two young boys, lives on benefits and is also studying for a degree in psychology with the Open University.

“I’ve been in survival mode all year and it seems to be getting worse by the week. I look back on the past year and wonder how I’ve managed to last this long.

“I went two or three months without putting any gas on just to get by, but it’s much colder now and the kids need to be warm. I only have the gas on when they’re at home. When they go to their dad’s I don’t bother. I have to save the money.

“It may sound silly, but if anyone asks me what I’d like for Christmas, I just tell them, ‘Get me some gas.’

“One hundred pounds of groceries used to keep me and the kids for two weeks. Now that [lasts] just one week and it isn’t getting any easier.

“I’m anxious all the time and it’s all about finances. Yes, there are days when I cry about it. It’s embarrassing to admit that, but that’s the reality of it.

“It’s like I’ve stopped living to survive. I’m just glad the kids are too young to fully understand, but I have to do all I can to keep them warm and stop them going hungry.”

The one bit of good news Kerry received in Thursday’s Autumn Statement was the promised home heating oil payment of £100 being doubled and extended to all households.

“I’d be grateful for any help at all, but the question is when is the money coming? I need it now to help through the winter, not next year. I’m doing without to look after my children. I’m not even thinking about Christmas.

“Of course I’m scared for my mental health. It seems like finances are the only thing I’ve been thinking about all year and, no matter how hard you try, the situation never improves. Everything keeps going up in price. Every week there’s something else you have to do without, as you simply can’t afford it if you want to keep your home warm enough.

“I don’t want to have to talk about this, but someone has to [convey] how difficult things have become. Politicians need to start listening to us. This isn’t something we can sleep off and hope to wake up in the morning and find everything’s OK again.”