Student Morgan’s dress of recycled materials perfect for a ‘masked’ ball

Morgan at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York.

Morgan was awarded an A for art.

Morgan McDaid wearing the dress she designed and made.

An art student from Strabane has spoken of her admiration for contemporary fashion designers whose creations focus on sustainability after creating a dress out of materials including unused face masks.

Morgan McDaid’s piece was inspired by a visit to New York in December.

It helped the 18-year-old Holy Cross College pupil achieve an A mark in her A-level.

She explained: “I went to the Metropolitan Museum of Arts exhibition: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

“I saw many gender fluid fashion pieces which influenced me greatly.

“There were lots of outfits made from different fabrics, spanning the Eighties until now. It was great to see the creativity.

“Someone made a corset out of buttons, it was really different and out there — designs that you wouldn’t normally see.

“That influenced the colours I used for my piece. I am really happy with the outcome of my dress.”

She applied some of the same principles to her own work by using sustainable materials, including left-over face masks from the pandemic.

Morgan explained: “It was made out of recycled materials. The top half is an old corset, I then created a weave by using old wools and fibres.

“The bottom half of the dress was created using and old hoop skirt and face masks, which I spray-painted and stencilled before I hot-glued each mask individually to the dress.

“I was also inspired by ‘Boundaries’, which was the word given to us by CCEA. With the word I decided I was going to choose the theme of gender and to show the gender boundaries that are in society today.

“Gender is a huge thing — the interface between typically ‘male’ and ‘female’ activities, and people expressing themselves through gender.

“So I decided I was going to use blue and pink colours throughout... but there’s also purple to show the neutral in between.”

She was delighted after earning herself the top grade and will continue to study art at North West Regional College.

Morgan admires the work of local designer Hope Maccauley, who creates sustainable, feel-good ‘Colossal Knits’ and expressive painted garments, handmade to order by her knitters and seamstresses.

“She creates cardigans and dresses out of wools and fibres. The corset that I made was inspired by her style,” she explained.

“She creates knits in bright pastel colours and I just thought it was amazing.

“I love Hope Mccauley, she’s a great designer.”