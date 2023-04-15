Student who played piano for president 25 years ago bumps into Clinton in Belfast

Ms McTernan and the former US president together at Whitla Hall in 1998. Photo: Michelle McTernan

BELFAST woman Michelle McTernan had the surprise of her life when she was reunited with former US President Bill Clinton in the very place she first met him 25 years ago.

He was here with his wife Hillary just months after the Good Friday Agreement was signed – the couple playing a pivotol role in events leading up to to historic peace deal.

Michelle, a student in her 20s back in 1998 and she played the piano for the couple at an event at the Whitla Hall right beside Queen’s University.

Fast forward to 2023 and the end of what has been a memorable week for the island of Ireland with the visit of current President Joe Biden – the new week has Bill Clinton in town.

Michelle bumped into him on Saturday afternoon just a stones throw away from where she played the piano all those years ago.

“I saw a crowd and I walked past. I said ‘I wonder who that is’ – and it was Bill Clinton,” she said.

Ms McTernan said she walked up to Mr Clinton in the crowd and told him that they’d met in November 1998, before looking for the photo to show him.

“He was standing there, I’m just scrolling through my phone going ‘hold on a wee minute’,” she said.

“I found the photograph and he was looking at it and he said ‘We haven’t changed that much.’

“And I said ‘Oh yeah, we’re still fresh 25 years later,

“And he says ‘Well you might be, but I’ve changed!’”

While the pair were looking at the picture, TV cameras appeared. Mr Clinton showed them the photographs and asked Michelle if she’d like to be interviewed. She agreed to the interview, which she understands was for a US TV station.

“I’m there with no makeup on, hair not even brushed from the night before, stuck back in a ponytail - just minding my own business walking up botanic avenue and you just randomly bump into the former president of the US,” she said.

“He’ll not forget me in a hurry anyway!”

However, Michelle was far from the only Belfast resident the former President posed with.

“The guys from the Cuban Sandwich Factory were calling him in and saying ‘these are the best Cuban sandwiches in Belfast’ and he took time to pose with them.”

Mr Clinton, despite getting a few photos, didn’t have time to sample the sandwiches.

“Sure he was too busy waiting for me to scroll through my phone,” she said.

She added she was hoping her meeting with the former President would bring her luck at the Grand National today.

“I’m actually going off now to put a bet on the Grand National and if there’s a horse that has anything to do with America or a president or something like that, I’ll put a wee bet on,” she said.

Mr Clinton arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday ahead of an international conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Shortly after his appearance in Belfast, the former US President was spotted greeting locals in Derry.

SDLP Youth Chairperson Karl W. Duncan took to social media to share his delight at running into the Democratic politician.

"Walking to the shop to buy some gas and all of a sudden I run into the 42nd President of the United States of America Bill Clinton” he tweeted.

"Thanked him for his contribution to peace in Ireland and told him I’m excited to meet him again in Derry!”

Mr Clinton will be accompanied by wife former Hillary Clinton in Northern Ireland. The former US secretary of state played a prominent role alongside her husband in the negotiations leading up to the historic peace deal signed on April 10, 1998.

The former US president is to give a speech at a posthumous tribute to the late John Hume and David Trimble in Derry on Tuesday.