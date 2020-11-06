Study looks at half-hourly Belfast to Derry trains

A train could run between Belfast and Londonderry every 30 minutes, officials have said.

Doubling the railway service between the cities is under consideration by the Department for Infrastructure, with the creation of three new halting stops into Derry also mooted.

Earlier this year, the department launched a feasibility study into the completion of the upgrade of the railway line between Derry and Coleraine.

Announcing the latest move, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said it was part of her commitment to addressing regional imbalance.

Campaign: Eamonn McCann said the news was a victory for Into The West

The move has been welcomed by Eamonn McCann from the campaign group Into the West, which was formed over 20 years ago when the rail line between Derry and Coleraine was threatened with closure.

Ms Mallon said: "I have been clear that my priority is addressing regional imbalance, better connecting communities and, importantly, ensuring that we shape our places around our people, for our people and with our people.

"Improving rail services to the north-west is a key part of this and I have already taken a number of important steps to achieve this.

"Earlier this year I committed to a new feasibility study to get phase three of the Derry to Coleraine rail line back on track, and I have ring-fenced funding for that work to be done at pace.

"I have also now commissioned a separate study to explore the options of new halts and associated park-and-ride facilities at Strathfoyle, Eglinton/City of Derry Airport and Ballykelly.

"This new study will also examine the possibility of introducing half-hourly services on the Derry to Belfast line."

Mr McCann said the possibility of a half hourly service and new halts is a lesson in the power of campaigning.

He said: "It was more than 20 years ago that Into the West was formed when it was a question of whether we could save the line between Derry and Coleraine so one of the lessons I would draw from this latest announcement is that campaigning works.

"This is a big victory for our campaign. It is something we had been told could not happen although there is a long way to go from a feasibility study until construction."