Stun gun used on woman tied up in Belfast burglary

A woman was assaulted, hit with a stun gun and tied up in a Belfast burglary.

Three men forced their way into the Ashley Avenue property at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, December 11.

They assaulted two women - aged 38 and 40 - before using a stun gun on one of them. Both were then tied together as the intruders ransacked the home.

They later made off with cash.

The women were said to be left bruised and shaken up by their ordeal. However, they did not require hospital treatment.

Police appealed for anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 1989 11/12/19.