Stunning Ballymoney mural aims to make the cow ‘cool’ again

The team behind a remarkable mural recently completed in Ballymoney hope it will “make the cow cool again”, as they celebrate the town’s heritage through art.

The dramatic image of a cow painted on the side of a building close to the town’s train station was the work of London street artist Irony, who was invited over by the group Daisy Chain Inc – the team behind re-imagining public spaces across Northern Ireland.

Working on a project with funding provided by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council through the Department for Communities, the group are in the process of also creating works of art across six other town centres in the borough.

Ballymoney mural @whoamirony

One of those behind the Ballymoney project was Adam Turkington, who said the project aimed to “reclaim” some of the town’s heritage.

"Ballymoney does have this kind of nickname of cow town and that is what made it, for the markets,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I think we kind of wanted to reclaim that a little bit and kind of make it a little bit like it is not something to be shied away from. We were trying to make the cow cool again. The cow itself is a native breed to the area.

"It is quite a foreboding building really, this big dark tower almost in the outskirts of the town so we were kind of interested in making it really pop and something people would really talk about.”

He explained the artist and team worked on the piece for around five days.

"Throughout the time we have been painting you can just see people stop and talk about it,” he added.

"We love it. I guess at Daisy Chain, we are about place making primarily. We use street art to tell stories and make people feel connected with their space.

"Street art is one of the ways we do that. It has been a really effective way of communicating a bit of civic pride and hopefully making people talk about the history of the town.

"We hope people feel a little bit more proud of their town heritage and the people of Ballymoney feel connected with the history of their town.”