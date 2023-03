Style without the substance: A look back at 2013's G8 Summit in Fermanagh

In 2013 when the G8 Summit came to Fermanagh, many thought it would herald major investment in the county. However, there are those unconvinced by its impact

From left, President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Britain’s PM David Cameron, US President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande, Canadian PM Stephen Harper, Italian PM Enrico Letta and European Council President Herman Van Rumpuy

Lauren Harte Sat 12 Jun 2021 at 09:04