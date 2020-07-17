Submarine's periscope just yards from Belfast to Cairnryan ferry it nearly hit

The submarine periscope as seen from the Stena Superfast VII ferry

THIS is the terrifying moment that a nuclear submarine almost collided with a ferry sailing from Belfast to Cairnryan.

It was the third incident involving a dived Royal Navy sub and a surface vessel in four years.

The photo was published yesterday in a report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch. It revealed how, on November 6, 2018, the lookout on board the Stena Superfast VII ferry spotted a periscope close ahead.

"The officer of the watch took immediate action, turning the ferry to avoid a genuine risk of collision with a submerged submarine," the Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents, Andrew Moll, stated.

The near-miss happened due to the sub's control room team underestimating the ferry's speed and overestimating its distance, resulting in safety-critical decisions being made based on wrong information.