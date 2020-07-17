Submarine's periscope just yards from Belfast to Cairnryan ferry it nearly hit

The submarine periscope as seen from the Stena Superfast VII ferry

By Staff Reporter

THIS is the terrifying moment that a nuclear submarine almost collided with a ferry sailing from Belfast to Cairnryan.

It was the third incident involving a dived Royal Navy sub and a surface vessel in four years.

The photo was published yesterday in a report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch. It revealed how, on November 6, 2018, the lookout on board the Stena Superfast VII ferry spotted a periscope close ahead.

"The officer of the watch took immediate action, turning the ferry to avoid a genuine risk of collision with a submerged submarine," the Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents, Andrew Moll, stated.

The near-miss happened due to the sub's control room team underestimating the ferry's speed and overestimating its distance, resulting in safety-critical decisions being made based on wrong information.