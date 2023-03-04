‘Substantial’ amount of cash taken in Portadown ATM raid

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the PSNI

Police are investigating after a “substantial” amount of money was taken in an ATM raid in Co Armagh.

The theft of the machine at the Dungannon Road area of Portadown was reported on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said: “Shortly before 8.15am, it was reported to police that two men entered the forecourt of a service station in the area in the early hours of Friday 3rd March.

"It was reported that damage was caused to the ATM bunker door and ATM machine located and a substantial sum of money was taken during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at that time, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 292 03/03/23.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

In a separate incident last week, an estimated £94,000 worth of cash was stolen in an ATM theft in the Cabragh area of Dungannon.

It was reported that at around 6am last Friday, February 24, an attempt had been made overnight to gain access to an ATM outside a shop in the Ballygawley Road area.

In the Cabragh incident, a side door was forced open with damage also caused to the walls of the ATM structure.