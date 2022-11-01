Substantial farming equipment including cattle trail and quad bike worth £21k stolen in Co Tyrone

Around £21,000 of workshop equipment has been stolen following a burglary in Co Tyrone.

Police said the theft was reported at the property on the Flushtown Road in Sixmilecross between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

The farming equipment stolen includes a cattle trailer, quad bike and various other tools.

PSNI Constable McGonigle said: “Sometime between 6pm on Sunday 30 October and 10.30am on Monday 31 October, thieves broke into the property and stole a substantial quantity of farming equipment.

"The equipment, which is worth an estimated £21,000, includes a cattle trail, a quad, power washers and power tools."

The PSNI urged anyone with information to contact them on the non-emergency 101 number.