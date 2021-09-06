Success for NI Paralympians ‘inspiring’ as games come to a close

Welcome home: Bethany Firth is greeted by her dog Russell at Belfast City Airport last night. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Northern Ireland’s Paralympians have been celebrated for their success as the Games in Japan came to a close yesterday.

With Seaforde star Bethany Firth picking up two gold medals and two silver medals in the pool and Londonderry runner Jason Smyth also winning gold in the 100 metres, it was a contest to remember for local athletes.

Belfast man James MacSorley also helped helped Team GB beat Spain 68-58 in the men's wheelchair basketball bronze medal match, to become the third Northern Irish competitor to win a medal at this summer's Games.

The success of local Paralympians in Tokyo should be marked with “great pride”, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said.

“To watch all seven of our athletes compete, in what has been one of the memorable Games in the most unique of circumstances, has been inspiring and I congratulate all of them on their success,” she said.

“To take on the rest of the world in their chosen sport is no mean feat and I congratulate Bethany Firth, Jason Smyth and James MacSorley for their medal wins.

“I am delighted that once again they have been recognised as the best in the world in that sport.”

“We have been extremely proud to support each and every one of our Paralympians and to share in the highs and lows of the competitions.

“They will have inspired budding athletes to aim for the best or simply have triggered an interest in many to try out a new sport.”

The Queen also sent her congratulations to Paralympic competitors from Great Britain and Northern Ireland. She praised their "inspirational" commitment and dedication, adding their performances have "lifted the nation".

Her message came after the UK retained second place with 124 medals, including 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze.

In a statement, the Queen said: "I offer my warm congratulations to Paralympic athletes from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and indeed to the athletes of all Commonwealth countries, on their enormous success at the Tokyo Games.

"The commitment, dedication and adaptability shown by you, and your support teams, during the exceptional circumstances of the last 18 months, has been inspirational.

"Your performances have lifted the nation and your triumphs been celebrated by us all.

"I send my very best wishes to all those who have contributed to the success of these memorable Games."